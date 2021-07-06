United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Get United Internet alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of United Internet stock remained flat at $$40.98 during trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Internet (UDIRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.