USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 167.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

USNA opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

