UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to announce $557.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $761.21 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 2,794,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,836,256. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

