VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $203.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.78. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $150.52 and a 1 year high of $203.62.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

