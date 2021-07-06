VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $226.05 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $87.48 and a 52-week high of $248.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.57.

