Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.67. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

