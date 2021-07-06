Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VGT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.31. 1,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $276.14 and a fifty-two week high of $404.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

