Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 217,551 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

