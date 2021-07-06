Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. S&T Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

