Veil Trading Down 16.1% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,125.30 or 1.00030334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038287 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.03 or 0.01395379 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.71 or 0.00403670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00394519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005969 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

