Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Veil has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $415.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.52 or 1.00108813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.25 or 0.01481856 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00403494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00394086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006031 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.