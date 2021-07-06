Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Ventas worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ventas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 116.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -229.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

