VerusCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $55.37 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $55.37 million and $32,263.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00134754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00166303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,895.64 or 0.99816247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.31 or 0.00943246 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,097,357 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.