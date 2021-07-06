Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Vesuvius stock remained flat at $$7.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

