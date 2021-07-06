Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Vicor reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,716,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,887. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $107.97 on Friday. Vicor has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $108.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

