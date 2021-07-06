Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives $108.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.60 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $108.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.12.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,967 shares of company stock worth $3,865,887. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.