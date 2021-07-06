Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 43,111 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBA opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $774.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.