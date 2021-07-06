Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 156.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $497.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.56. The company has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $500.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

