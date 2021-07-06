Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 156.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $497.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.56. The company has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $500.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

