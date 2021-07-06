Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 46.4% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

