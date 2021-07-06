Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 106.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MongoDB by 4.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 38.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 11.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 86,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $362.01 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,509 shares of company stock worth $113,645,525. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

