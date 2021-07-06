Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 851 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.