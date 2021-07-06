VIDT Datalink Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $954,600.00 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $18.38 million and $954,600.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00994815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.15 or 0.08938025 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.