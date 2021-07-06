VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0008

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $711,509.28 and $3,393.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,798,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.