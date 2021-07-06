Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Shares of VNOM opened at $18.83 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $9,123,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 327,263 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

