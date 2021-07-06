Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 706,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after acquiring an additional 247,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

