Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211,936 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.37% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $47,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSH opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

