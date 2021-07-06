Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,804 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned about 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. 19,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.05. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.