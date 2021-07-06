Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vitru and Afya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.97 $10.11 million $0.52 33.37 Afya $233.20 million 10.72 $56.66 million $0.61 44.02

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. Vitru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru N/A N/A N/A Afya 22.99% 11.73% 7.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vitru and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80 Afya 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vitru presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Afya has a consensus price target of $30.55, indicating a potential upside of 13.78%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than Vitru.

Summary

Afya beats Vitru on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides distance learning residency preparatory courses; and develops and sells digital and printed medical content. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 24 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 19 operating units and five approved units. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

