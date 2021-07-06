Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Get Vitru alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitru (VTRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.