Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $28,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 245.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

VRM stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.77. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.98.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,087,251 shares of company stock valued at $91,097,481. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

