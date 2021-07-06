Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Update

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 47,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VYGG opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Vy Global Growth has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

