Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0349

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $815.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00447799 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,350,548 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.