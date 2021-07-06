Wanchain Price Reaches $0.61 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $117.74 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001783 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00039838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00288863 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00038309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.69 or 0.03172912 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,296,951 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

