Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in June

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Shares of WDPSF stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.