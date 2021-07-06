Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,462 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $192,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,183. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.