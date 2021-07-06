Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSCC opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27. Waterside Capital has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.45.

Get Waterside Capital alerts:

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Waterside Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterside Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.