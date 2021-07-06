WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $223.96 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00098272 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,751,404,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,662,004,328 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars.

