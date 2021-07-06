WaykiChain (WICC) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $36.67 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00058439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.05 or 0.00932721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044852 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

