Wealthgate Family Office LLC Purchases 4,265 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises about 1.5% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. 164,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,298,795. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.02.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

