Wealthgate Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $762,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $548,925,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $113,554,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $92,895,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $48,690,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,289. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last three months.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.