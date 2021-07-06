Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) in the last few weeks:

7/3/2021 – Sykes Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

6/21/2021 – Sykes Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Sykes Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/18/2021 – Sykes Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $54.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $506,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

