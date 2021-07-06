Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of CSOD opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

