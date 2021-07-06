Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,856.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,551.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,282.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,436.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $941.44 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

