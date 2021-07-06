Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $431,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.