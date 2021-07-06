Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 115,850 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 81.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,850 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

