Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 480 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR opened at $184.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.39.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

