Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 78,773 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 36.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,773 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

BRBR stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

