Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.44. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 8,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Western Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$43.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

