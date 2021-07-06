Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce $20.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.50 million to $20.70 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $17.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $82.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $81.55 million, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million.

WNEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNEB opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $198.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

